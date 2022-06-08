Hind Copper's Surda mine resumes operations

Hindustan Copper said that the Surda mine located at Ghatshila, Jharkhand, has resumed its mine operations from 7 June 2022.

The operations have been resumed post renewal of lease by the Government of Jharkhand and after obtaining the required environment clearance (EC) from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India.

Hindustan Copper is engaged in the exploration, exploitation, and mining of copper and copper ore, including beneficiation of minerals, smelting, and refining.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 88.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 as against net loss of Rs 36.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2021. Sales during the quarter rose 4.45% YoY to Rs 545.46 crore.

The scrip rose 0.53% to currently trade at Rs 104.50 on the BSE.

