Utilties shares edge higher

Utilties stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 3.89 points or 0.11% at 3499.53 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.89%), NHPC Ltd (up 1.18%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.95%), Adani Transmission Ltd (up 0.94%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (up 0.12%), and Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.07%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (down 2.2%), Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.27%), and Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (down 1.13%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 187.05 or 0.34% at 54920.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.4 points or 0.31% at 16364.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 83.46 points or 0.32% at 25981.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.39 points or 0.46% at 7952.53.

On BSE,1255 shares were trading in green, 1396 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

