Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index increasing 73.57 points or 0.38% at 19236.41 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 2.5%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.89%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 0.72%), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.65%), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 0.52%), and Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 0.15%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 4.9%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.77%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.88%) turned lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 187.05 or 0.34% at 54920.29.

The Nifty 50 index was down 51.4 points or 0.31% at 16364.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 83.46 points or 0.32% at 25981.84.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 36.39 points or 0.46% at 7952.53.

On BSE,1255 shares were trading in green, 1396 were trading in red and 136 were unchanged.

