Hindalco Industries Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 456.9, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 135.45% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 128.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 456.9, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 17025.1. The Sensex is at 57199.78, up 0.54%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 2.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5628.1, up 1.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 73.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 128.15 lakh shares in last one month.

Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 135.45% in last one year as compared to a 48.43% spurt in NIFTY and a 128.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 52.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

