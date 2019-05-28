Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.89%

-
Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 204.4, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.71% in last one year as compared to a 11.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.26% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindalco Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 204.4, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.32% on the day, quoting at 11886.45. The Sensex is at 39592.11, down 0.23%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has dropped around 0.8% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2965.7, up 0.63% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.01 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 77.86 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 203.7, up 1.47% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is down 15.71% in last one year as compared to a 11.79% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.26% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 37.27 based on TTM earnings ending March 19.
