Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.91%, rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 167.85, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.7% in last one year as compared to a 1.72% gain in NIFTY and a 13.33% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 167.85, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 11276.5. The Sensex is at 38307.36, down 0.48%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 14.81% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2141.3, up 2.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 95.62 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 159.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 167.8, up 1.98% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 55.83 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

