Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd up for fifth straight session

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is quoting at Rs 2724.6, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.53% in last one year as compared to a 1.71% drop in NIFTY and a 12.78% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2724.6, up 0.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.22% on the day, quoting at 11275.35. The Sensex is at 38369.93, down 0.32%. Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd has risen around 7.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11057.05, up 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 76463 shares today, compared to the daily average of 73724 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

