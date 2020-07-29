JSW Steel Ltd jumps 2.56%

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 220.4, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.28% in last one year as compared to a 1.72% gain in NIFTY and a 13.33% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 220.4, up 2.56% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 11276.5. The Sensex is at 38307.36, down 0.48%. JSW Steel Ltd has added around 16.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2141.3, up 2.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 78.27 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 105.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 220.65, up 2.34% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 16.44 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

