Hindalco Industries Ltd Spikes 2.3%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.69%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has lost 8.86% over last one month compared to 7.27% fall in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.8% drop in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 2.3% today to trade at Rs 431.05. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.69% to quote at 18978.49. The index is down 7.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 2.28% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 2.16% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 71.72 % over last one year compared to the 25.88% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 38177 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.95 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 551.65 on 18 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 221 on 28 Jan 2021.

