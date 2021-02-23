Hindalco Industries Ltd Spikes 3.55%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 2%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 36.73% over last one month compared to 15.68% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 2.04% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose 3.55% today to trade at Rs 327.05. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 2% to quote at 13356.26. The index is up 15.68 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 2.58% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 2.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 47.03 % over last one year compared to the 23.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 1.04 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 328 on 22 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 85.05 on 23 Mar 2020.

