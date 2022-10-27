Hindalco Industries Ltd Spurts 2.34%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.31%

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 9.08% over last one month compared to 7.06% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.94% rise in the SENSEX

Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 2.34% today to trade at Rs 407.45. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.31% to quote at 18944.56. The index is up 7.06 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vedanta Ltd increased 2.09% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 2.08% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 7.6 % over last one year compared to the 1.99% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has added 9.08% over last one month compared to 7.06% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 4.94% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 17502 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.39 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 636 on 29 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 309 on 20 Jun 2022.

