Laurus Labs Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 October 2022.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd, Cartrade Tech Ltd, Shoppers Stop Ltd and Home First Finance Company India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 October 2022.

Laurus Labs Ltd crashed 4.94% to Rs 456.05 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd tumbled 4.85% to Rs 415. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9877 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd lost 4.80% to Rs 575.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6172 shares in the past one month.

Shoppers Stop Ltd shed 4.63% to Rs 739. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20066 shares in the past one month.

Home First Finance Company India Ltd plummeted 4.41% to Rs 731. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 21189 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7229 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)