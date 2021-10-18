Hindalco jumps after foreign brokerage hikes target price

-
ALSO READ
Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 2.3%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.42%
Hindalco Industries Ltd sees good buying
Hindalco Industries Ltd Surges 3.69%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 2.4%
Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 1.83%, S&P BSE Metal index Drops 1.13%
Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.14%, gains for third straight session
-
Hindalco Industries rose 5.16% to Rs 542.65 after a foreign broker reportedly reiterated its "outperform" rating on the stock and raised target price to Rs 640 from Rs 555 earlier.According to the media reports, the brokerage has raised the company's FY23/FY24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by 15%/10%. It believes that Novellis' record high scrap spread is a tailwind and will be the main deleveraging trigger.
On a consolidated basis, Hindalco Industries reported a net profit of Rs 2,787 crore in Q1 FY22 as against a net loss of Rs 709 crore in Q1 FY21. Revenue from operations rose 63.6% YoY to Rs 41,358 crore during the quarter.
Hindalco Industries, the metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is the world's largest aluminium rolling and recycling company, and a major copper player. It is also one of Asia's largest producers of primary aluminium.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU