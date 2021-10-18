Sharika Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd, Arshiya Ltd, NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd and Lasa Supergenerics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 October 2021.

Sharika Enterprises Ltd crashed 9.94% to Rs 12.5 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd tumbled 9.84% to Rs 347.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arshiya Ltd lost 9.28% to Rs 34.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 62873 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52144 shares in the past one month.

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd slipped 8.11% to Rs 29.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 65454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15325 shares in the past one month.

Lasa Supergenerics Ltd plummeted 7.26% to Rs 68.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58742 shares in the past one month.

