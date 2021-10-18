Volumes soar at SJVN Ltd counter

SJVN Ltd recorded volume of 335.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38.79 lakh shares

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd, NHPC Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 18 October 2021.

SJVN Ltd recorded volume of 335.88 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 38.79 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.82% to Rs.31.70. Volumes stood at 69.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd witnessed volume of 81338 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10595 shares. The stock increased 10.67% to Rs.6,205.00. Volumes stood at 6723 shares in the last session.

NHPC Ltd registered volume of 551.4 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.28 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 87.78 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.86% to Rs.35.80. Volumes stood at 144.68 lakh shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd registered volume of 45119 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.67 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7960 shares. The stock rose 5.87% to Rs.7,926.00. Volumes stood at 16860 shares in the last session.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd notched up volume of 16.6 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 5.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.01 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.86% to Rs.270.25. Volumes stood at 4.28 lakh shares in the last session.

