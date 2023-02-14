Garware Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 24.31% to Rs 2.74 croreNet loss of Garware Synthetics reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 24.31% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2.743.62 -24 OPM %5.848.56 -PBDT0.080.21 -62 PBT-0.030.19 PL NP-0.030.19 PL
