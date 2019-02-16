JUST IN
Mysore Petro Chemicals standalone net profit declines 24.56% in the December 2018 quarter
Hindustan Adhesives standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 86.10% to Rs 36.16 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Adhesives declined 60.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 86.10% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales36.1619.43 86 OPM %6.2811.17 -PBDT1.871.73 8 PBT0.300.93 -68 NP0.280.70 -60

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
