Hindustan Adhesives standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 86.10% to Rs 36.16 croreNet profit of Hindustan Adhesives declined 60.00% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 86.10% to Rs 36.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 19.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales36.1619.43 86 OPM %6.2811.17 -PBDT1.871.73 8 PBT0.300.93 -68 NP0.280.70 -60
