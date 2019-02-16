Kesar Enterprises reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.66 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.09% to Rs 135.83 croreNet loss of Kesar Enterprises reported to Rs 16.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.09% to Rs 135.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 133.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales135.83133.05 2 OPM %-0.9511.64 -PBDT-11.854.63 PL PBT-16.660.47 PL NP-16.660.47 PL
