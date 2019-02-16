Unitech reports standalone net loss of Rs 97.77 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 86.30% to Rs 50.82 croreNet loss of Unitech reported to Rs 97.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 18.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 86.30% to Rs 50.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 370.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales50.82370.94 -86 OPM %-42.9958.68 -PBDT-96.8918.64 PL PBT-97.5618.09 PL NP-97.7718.08 PL
