Talbros Automotive Components standalone net profit rises 4.66% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 22.70% to Rs 125.14 crore

Net profit of Talbros Automotive Components rose 4.66% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.70% to Rs 125.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 101.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales125.14101.99 23 OPM %9.9110.88 -PBDT12.3210.52 17 PBT7.517.20 4 NP5.395.15 5

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:16 IST

