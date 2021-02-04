Board of Whirlpool of India approves setting up facility for semi-automatic washing machine

-
-
At meeting hold on 04 February 2021The Board of Whirlpool of India at its meeting held on 04 February 2021 has approved expansion of manufacturing footprint in North by developing facility for semi-automatic washing machine at its Faridabad Plant with a capacity of 216,000 units per annum financed from internal accruals with a capital investment of Rs 12.4 crores this year.
