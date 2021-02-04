Confidence Petroleum bags contract for setting up CNG-MRU

-
From Aavantika GasConfidence Petroleum India has bagged a contract for setting-up CNG MRUs from Aavantika Gas, a joint venture of GAIL (India) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, the first MRU for doorstep distribution of CNG fuel in the geographical areas of Indore, Gwalior & Ujjain on built & operate basis.
CPIL is the only Company that has been awarded the project based on their extensive Techno-Commercial experience and expertise.
By implementation of CNG MRU concept, customers can avail CNG fuel at their doorstep without waiting at fueling stations. Confidence Petroleum India affirm setting-up of CNG MRUs in India with the association of Gas Distribution companies & PSU oil companies to make sustainable, clean, cheap & Green fuel available in all states of the country to alleviate pollution, a step towards fulfillment of plans of our Government.
Earlier, CPIL was the only company who was awarded the first CNG MRU in the country by Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL), Pune.
