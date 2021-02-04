Confidence Petroleum bags contract for setting up CNG-MRU

From Aavantika Gas

Confidence Petroleum India has bagged a contract for setting-up CNG MRUs from Aavantika Gas, a joint venture of GAIL (India) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, the first MRU for doorstep distribution of CNG fuel in the geographical areas of Indore, Gwalior & Ujjain on built & operate basis.

CPIL is the only Company that has been awarded the project based on their extensive Techno-Commercial experience and expertise.

By implementation of CNG MRU concept, customers can avail CNG fuel at their doorstep without waiting at fueling stations. Confidence Petroleum India affirm setting-up of CNG MRUs in India with the association of Gas Distribution companies & PSU oil companies to make sustainable, clean, cheap & Green fuel available in all states of the country to alleviate pollution, a step towards fulfillment of plans of our Government.

Earlier, CPIL was the only company who was awarded the first CNG MRU in the country by Maharashtra Natural Gas (MNGL), Pune.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)