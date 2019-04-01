Hindustan Aeronautics records turnover of over Rs 19400 crore in FY 2019

-
Hindustan Aeronautics recorded a turnover of over Rs. 19,400 crores (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on 31 March 2019 (corresponding figure for the previous year was Rs. 18,284 crores).
The Company has posted a revenue growth in excess of 6% during 2018- 19 as compared to 3.8% during 2017-18.
