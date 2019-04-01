JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

RBI Places NBFC-MFIs' Average Base Rate At 9.21% For Current Quarter

Maruti Suzuki India sales performance for March 2019 and 2018-19
Business Standard

Hindustan Aeronautics records turnover of over Rs 19400 crore in FY 2019

Capital Market 

Hindustan Aeronautics recorded a turnover of over Rs. 19,400 crores (provisional and unaudited) for the financial year ended on 31 March 2019 (corresponding figure for the previous year was Rs. 18,284 crores).

The Company has posted a revenue growth in excess of 6% during 2018- 19 as compared to 3.8% during 2017-18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, April 01 2019. 12:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU