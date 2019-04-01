MOIL registers the best ever performance in FY 2018-19

has achieved the highest-ever turnover of Rs. 1440 crores (unaudited and provisional) during financial year 2018-19, registering a growth of 9% over previous year.

Core production (non-fines, i.e., production excluding fines) jumped 15% during the year. Total production crossed 13 lakh MT in FY'19 (up by 9% y-o-y), which is the highest achievement in last ten years. The company has also achieved highest-ever production of non-fines manganese ore.

Non-fines sales are also at a record-high of 11 lakh MT (up by 13% y-o-y). The total production growth in last three years is around 30%. Currently, holds 34% of manganese ore reserves of the country and is contributing 50% of the domestic production.

