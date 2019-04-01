Bank of Baroda allots 77.26 crore equity shares under scheme of amalgamation

Bank of Baroda announced that the Bank has allotted 77,26,51,938 equity shares at approved Share Exchange Ratio pursuant to "Amalgamation of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank with Bank of Baroda Scheme, 2019" ("Scheme") as under -
Vijaya Bank 52,42,00,772 nos. of shares Dena Bank 24,84,51,166 nos. of shares Total 77,26,51,938 nos. of shares
Further, in terms of the aforesaid Scheme, Bank accounts of eligible shareholders of Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank as registered with the Depositories / Bank will be either credited or fractional cash warrants will be issued with amount arising out of fractional entitlements.
