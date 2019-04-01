Intellect Design Arena bags contract with North American Bank

For implementation of Digital program in Payments

Intellect Design Arena announced a large multi-million destiny deal win from one of the top 20 banks in This deal is significant to Intellect as this is the highest ever deal won by the company. The has executed the for CBX 18 (Digital Platform) and Contextual Payments. The program will be executed by iGTB in partnership with a global leading cloud platform and cognitive solutions company over a period of 3 - 4 year.

The Digital Payment initiative is a top five enterprise initiative within the established to drive digital leadership and regulatory mandates while delivering new payments capabilities and services to customers. By extending existing Payment capabilities within the in new digital ways and adding complimentary contextual payments services, Intellect will be a strategic partner in the Bank's large transformation agenda.

This win in vindicates Intellect's deep and early investments in building Cloud Native, Micro services based Omnichannel first digital architecture for large global and leading banks in driving Intellect's products superiority in the Fintech world.

