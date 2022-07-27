Hindustan Aeronautics signs contract with Honeywell

For supply of HTT-40 engines

Hindustan Aeronautics has signed a contract worth over US$100 million for supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits along with maintenance and support services to power the Hindustan Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40).

The TPE331-12B engine is a single shaft turboprop engine with integral inlet and gearbox, two stage centrifugal compressor, power turbine, gearbox, three stage axial turbine and turbine exhaust diffuser as well as EEC for reliable power and outstanding operational characteristics.

The HTT-40 prototypes are powered by TPE331-12B engines and has been serving well since 2014. Entering into this 'Manufacturing & Repair license agreement for Honeywell TPE331-12B Turboprop engine' marks a major milestone in the execution of 70 HTT-40 aircraft contract with IAF. HAL is working closely with Honeywell for its support for export potential of HTT-40. HAL and Honeywell are exploring other areas such as 1MW Turbo Generators, manufacturing, Repair & Overhaul of TPE 331-10GP / 12JR engines for variants of Dornier.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)