TCS transforms HR function for Marks and Spencer

Tata Consultancy Services has helped Marks and Spencer (M&S) digitally transform its HR function and align its future business goals and HR strategies to deliver a modern, digital employee experience.

TCS has been a strategic partner to M&S for over a decade and has played a key role in numerous business critical technology and transformation programmes. The retail giant chose TCS to drive its HR transformation journey as well.

TCS consultants leveraged their deep contextual and functional expertise to design business processes and experiences aligned to the needs and expectations of today's workforce. Using those blueprints, the team built a modern, flexible, and scalable cloud-based solution using the Oracle HCM suite.

As part of the programme, TCS migrated 27 million records of M&S employees working across 1,450 locations in the UK, and enabled seamless, secure data connects across the landscape.

