Board of Relaxo Footwears approves capacity expansion at Bhiwadi unit

At meeting held on 26 July 2022The Board of Relaxo Footwears at its meeting held on 26 July 2022 has approved the addition of capacity of 50000 pairs per day of sports shoes / sandal footwear at Bhiwadi unit in Rajasthan. The capacity will be added by March 2023. The company will fund setting up of plant through internal accruals. The investment for the proposed capacity expansion is Rs 60 crore.
The company has existing capacity of 10 lakh pairs per day of footwear in existing plants which includes capacity of - 50000 pairs per day of sports shoes/ sandals. Presently the capacity for sports shoes/ sandals is almost fully utilized.
