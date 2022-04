Hindustan Aeronautics signs MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries

To convert passenger aircraft into multi mission tanker transport aircrafts in India

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has entered into a MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) to convert civil (passenger) aircraft to multi mission tanker transport (MMTT) aircraft in India.

Under the pact, HAL will convert passenger aircraft into air refueling aircraft with cargo and transport capabilities. The move will provide India's defence ecosystem with new capabilities and cost effective solutions in the market.

The scope of MoU also covers passenger to freighter aircrafts conversion along with MMTT conversions.

