Nykaa launches direct-to-retail distribution app 'Superstore by Nykaa'

Nykaa has recently launched "Superstore by Nykaa"- a tech-forward, direct-to-retail distribution business for the Indian retailer ecosystem. An intuitive and easy to use app, Superstore is available for retailers across India.

With Nykaa Superstore, retailers in Gujarat can access the entire range of beauty, personal care & wellness products on one single platform, at distributor prices.

More importantly, it gives retailers the freedom to order 100% genuine products, as much and as often as they need, delivered to their doorstep. The transparency in pricing and offers, and easy returns make this a dependable channel to secure the most relevant products.

Superstore also helps retailers understand the popular products in their locality, check the latest offers and profit margin for each SKU and choose the quantity while purchasing. The app currently enables brands to run trade schemes for their SKUs as well and also offers credit facility to retailers.

