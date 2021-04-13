Hindustan Copper allots 4.18 cr equity shares under QIP issue

The Board of Hindustan Copper at its meeting held on 13 April 2021 has approved the allotment of 4,18,06,020 equity shares of Rs 5 each to qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 119.60 per equity share aggregating to Rs 500 crore pursuant to the issue.

Pursuant to the allotment, the paid up share capital of the company has increased to Rs 483.51 crore comprising of 96,70,24,020 equity shares of Rs 5 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)