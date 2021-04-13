Birlasoft launches Pega Center of Excellence

Birlasoft announced the launched a Pega Center of Excellence (COE) on the onset of the Global Premier Consulting partnership with Pegasystems Inc. In these extraordinary times where customer experience is seeing an accelerated shift towards digital-first approach, and automation has become imperative to achieve competitive advantage, this COE will enable Birlasoft to help its clients accelerate their business transformation programs.
Pegasystems delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity.
From maximizing customer lifetime value to streamlining service to boosting efficiency, Pega helps the world's leading brands solve problems fast and transform for tomorrow.
Birlasoft will deliver leading offerings to clients with a portfolio of Pega AI-powered Customer Engagement and CRM technologies, Intelligent Automation, and Low-code platforms at the forefront. These areas are well aligned with Birlasoft's 'Digital in Everything' strategy where Experience, Connected Assets and Operations, Cloud, and Intelligence are the four core tenets.
Through this COE, Birlasoft will also provide a broad range of professional services on Pega solutions, including strategy, implementation, and support to its global customers.
