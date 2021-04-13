Adani Green Energy commissions 50 MW solar power plant at Chitrakoot, U.P.

-
Adani Solar Energy Chitrakoot One (ASECOL), a subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, commissioned 50 MW solar power plant in Chitrakoot, Uttar Pradesh. The plant has a 25 Years Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) at Rs. 3.07/kwh.
This commissioning takes AGEL's total operational renewable capacity to 3,520 MW, a step closer to its vision of 25 GW capacity by 2025.
With the successful commissioning of this plant, AGEL has an operational solar generation capacity of over 3 GW.
AGEL has total renewable capacity of 15,240 MW including 11,720 MW that have been awarded and are at different stages of implementation. With this 50 MW, AGEL marks the beginning of this year's commissioning plan with full commitment from its team, amidst continuing challenges of the COVID19 outbreak.
