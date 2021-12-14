Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

New Delhi Television Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Gyscoal Alloys Ltd and IMP Powers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 December 2021.

New Delhi Television Ltd, Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, Gyscoal Alloys Ltd and IMP Powers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 December 2021.

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 14.58 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11920 shares in the past one month.

New Delhi Television Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 133.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 6.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17773 shares in the past one month.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd surged 19.94% to Rs 57.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 57875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6207 shares in the past one month.

Gyscoal Alloys Ltd rose 19.71% to Rs 3.34. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

IMP Powers Ltd spurt 16.48% to Rs 19.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18565 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)