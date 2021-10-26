Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hind Rectifiers Ltd, Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd, Madhucon Projects Ltd and Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 October 2021.

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd spiked 19.95% to Rs 44.8 at 26-Oct-2021 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 21613 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7475 shares in the past one month.

Hind Rectifiers Ltd surged 11.64% to Rs 186.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4548 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2049 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Foundations & Housing Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 58.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12322 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17369 shares in the past one month.

Madhucon Projects Ltd exploded 9.87% to Rs 5.23. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26990 shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd spurt 9.83% to Rs 25.15. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 69154 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18370 shares in the past one month.

