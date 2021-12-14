Volumes soar at Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd counter

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd clocked volume of 7.66 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 21.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36177 shares

TTK Prestige Ltd, Lupin Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Bharat Electronics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 14 December 2021.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd clocked volume of 7.66 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 21.18 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36177 shares. The stock lost 2.21% to Rs.5,089.55. Volumes stood at 53230 shares in the last session.

TTK Prestige Ltd clocked volume of 41638 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 12.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3302 shares. The stock lost 0.31% to Rs.1,169.05. Volumes stood at 10210 shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd recorded volume of 3.42 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 7.34 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46525 shares. The stock gained 6.84% to Rs.944.60. Volumes stood at 20264 shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd witnessed volume of 7724 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 3.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2500 shares. The stock increased 0.54% to Rs.4,906.30. Volumes stood at 2245 shares in the last session.

Bharat Electronics Ltd registered volume of 31.98 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 13.13 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.12% to Rs.209.25. Volumes stood at 104.88 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)