Hindustan Foods Ltd Falls 5%

Hindustan Foods Ltd lost 5% today to trade at Rs 2269.1. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index is down 0.01% to quote at 12181.13. The index is down 3.1 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Varun Beverages Ltd decreased 1.37% and Nestle India Ltd lost 1.06% on the day. The S&P BSE FMCG Sector index went up 8.39 % over last one year compared to the 28.77% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Foods Ltd has added 54.64% over last one month compared to 3.1% fall in S&P BSE FMCG Sector index and 6.24% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2610 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5737 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2580 on 24 Feb 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 384 on 20 Mar 2020.

