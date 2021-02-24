NIIT gains on launching 5G certification program in India

-
NIIT rose 1.12% to Rs 198.60 after the company announced that it is introducing Nokia's 5G certification program in India.
Nokia's 5G certification program will help industry professionals and youth aspiring for a career in telecom and IT to realize the full business potential of 5G networks in India.
The launch was announced over an industry webinar - "Skilling Digital India for 5G: International Certification Program", organised by COAI (Cellular Operators Association of India) together with Nokia and NIIT. The announcement was made during market hours today, 24 February 2021.
The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program is a first-of-its-kind program that offer professionals across the information and communications technology (ICT) industry two levels of certification - Associate and Professional - that deliver essential knowledge covering everything from the basics of 5G networks to professional level planning and design. The Nokia Bell Labs 5G Certification Program has been launched with its Associate Level Certification Foundation course, and will be followed by Professional level certifications and courses.
NIIT's consolidated net profit jumped 53.3% to Rs 41.36 crore on a 3.9% increase in net sales to Rs 253.35 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
NIIT is a skills and talent development corporation that is building a manpower pool for global industry requirements.
