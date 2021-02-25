Just Dial launches exclusive B2B platform

Just Dial after market hours yesterday, 24 February 2021, said that it has launched its B2B portal, Jd Mart, across various platforms for users.

Jd Mart is an exclusive B2B portal for a new wholesale experience. B2B buyers can discover quality vendors offering a wide selection of products to choose from, spread across various categories to suit all their B2B needs.

Shares of Just Dial gained 3.55% at settle at Rs 639.60 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 765 on 11 January 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 250.55 on 26 March 2020.

Just Dial provides local search related services to users in India through multiple platforms such as Desktop/ PC website, mobile site, mobile apps (Android, iOS, Windows), over the telephone and text.

