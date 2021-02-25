Ashok Leyland to buy Nissan's stake in Hinduja Tech

The commercial vehicles maker on Thursday announced that it will acquire 38% stake in Hinduja Tech from Nissan International Holding BV.Ashok Leyland has entered into a share purchase agreement with Nissan International Holding BV to acquire 5.85 crore shares, constituting 38% stake, of Hinduja Tech (HTL) for a total consideration of Rs 70.20 crore. Consequently, HTL will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ashok Leyland.
HTL is engaged in the business of IT & ITeS. The acquisition of shares is at arm's length basis. Currently, Ashok Leyland owns 62% in HTL and the remaining is held by Nissan International Holding B.V.
HTL had a consolidated revenue of Rs 226 crore and profit after tax of Rs 15.95 crore as on 31 March 2020.
Shares of Ashok Leyland rose 0.98% to Rs 128.3 on BSE. Ashok Leyland, flagship of the Hinduja group, is among the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in India and also among the biggest manufacturers of buses and trucks globally.
The company posted a standalone net loss of Rs 19.38 crore in Q3 FY21 as against net profit of Rs 27.75 crore in Q3 FY20. Net sales jumped 20.5% to Rs 4,789.82 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU