Hindustan Hardy standalone net profit rises 212.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.53% to Rs 17.14 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Hardy rose 212.00% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 7.53% to Rs 17.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales17.1415.94 8 OPM %12.605.65 -PBDT2.370.88 169 PBT2.140.69 210 NP1.560.50 212

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:39 IST

