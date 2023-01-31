Bajaj Holdings & Investment consolidated net profit rises 23.60% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 2.97% to Rs 98.41 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Holdings & Investment rose 23.60% to Rs 1285.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1040.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.97% to Rs 98.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 95.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales98.4195.57 3 OPM %62.5967.44 -PBDT1313.071067.41 23 PBT1304.601058.98 23 NP1285.651040.16 24

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:38 IST

