Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 91.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 623.62 croreNet profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declined 91.10% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 122.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 623.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 655.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales623.62655.22 -5 OPM %9.4532.34 -PBDT53.83200.31 -73 PBT26.23174.58 -85 NP10.87122.12 -91
