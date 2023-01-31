Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys consolidated net profit declines 91.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.82% to Rs 623.62 crore

Net profit of Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys declined 91.10% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 122.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.82% to Rs 623.62 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 655.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.623.62655.229.4532.3453.83200.3126.23174.5810.87122.12

