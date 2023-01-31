Trident consolidated net profit declines 31.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.10% to Rs 1641.44 crore

Net profit of Trident declined 31.66% to Rs 144.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 211.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.10% to Rs 1641.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1980.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1641.441980.0116.7220.51264.09387.35185.70309.77144.26211.09

