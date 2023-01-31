Trident consolidated net profit declines 31.66% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.10% to Rs 1641.44 croreNet profit of Trident declined 31.66% to Rs 144.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 211.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.10% to Rs 1641.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1980.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1641.441980.01 -17 OPM %16.7220.51 -PBDT264.09387.35 -32 PBT185.70309.77 -40 NP144.26211.09 -32
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU