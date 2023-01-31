Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 84.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Simplex Realty declined 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.200.22-710.00-463.640.100.370.060.330.040.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)