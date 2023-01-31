Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 84.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 46.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Barometers trade with decent gains; realty shares in demand
Sensex slides 344 pts, Nifty below 17,150 mark, realty stocks decline
Benchmarks trade flat; realty shares fall for 2nd day
Shares trade with minor gains; realty stocks edge higher
-
Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Simplex Realty declined 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.200.22 -9 OPM %-710.00-463.64 -PBDT0.100.37 -73 PBT0.060.33 -82 NP0.040.25 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU