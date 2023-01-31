Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 84.00% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Simplex Realty declined 84.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 9.09% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.200.22 -9 OPM %-710.00-463.64 -PBDT0.100.37 -73 PBT0.060.33 -82 NP0.040.25 -84

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:38 IST

