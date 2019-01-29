JUST IN
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation achieves financial closure for Rajasthan Refinery Project

HPCL Rajasthan Refinery (HRRL), which is a JV between HPCL (74%) and Government of Rajasthan (26%) achieved financial closure for its 9 MMTPA integrated grass root Refinery cum Petrochemical Project at Barmer, Rajasthan. The project being set up at a project cost of Rs.43129 crore, once commissioned will also produce 2 MMTPA of Petrochemicals.

The debt tie up for the project is Rs.28753 Crore with 9 consortium lenders. SBI is the Lead Lender with more than 50% share in the consortium. This is one of the largest project debt syndication in India. SBI Caps was the debt arranger.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 12:20 IST

