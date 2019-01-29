Security & Intelligence Services India acquires majority stake in two Singapore firms

JUST IN
Security & Intelligence Services India announced that its subsidiary, SIS Group International Holdings, on 25 January 2019 has signed definitive agreements to acquire initially 60% shareholding in Henderson Security Services and Henderson Technologies. The acquisition will give Company an entry into the Singapore market and this would help the Company to expand its presence in the Asia Pacific region.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 09:23 IST

