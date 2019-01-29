NLC India signs MoU with Govt. of Tamil Nadu for setting up mines and power projects

NLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of during the Global Investors Meet held at Chennai on 23 and 24 of January 2019 for setting up of Mines & Power Projects in

The company already operates 4 Lignite Mines of Capacity 30.6 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) (in the States of and Rajasthan) and 5 Thermal Power Stations of capacity 3140 MW (in the States of Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan), out of which 28.6 MTPA Lignite Mines & 2890 MW Thermal Power Stations are located in Tamil Nadu.

Besides that NLCIL has 492 MW Renewable Energy Projects in Tamil Nadu and another 909 MW Solar Projects are under implementation.

Already NLCIL has a joint Venture Project of based with TANGEDCO, operating at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu.

In addition to the above on 24 January 2019, NLC signed an MoU with to set up a 15.5 Million Tonnes Per Annum (MTPA) capacity Lignite Mines, 2640 MW Lignite based Thermal Power Project and 1000 MW Renewable (Solar) Project in Tamil Nadu at an estimated cost of Rs.23,800 crore.

The envisaged investment in the Projects would approximately generate direct employment for 1250 persons and indirect employment for 7500 persons.

