DHFL raises Rs 1375 cr

Through of wholesale real estate project loans

Dewan Housing Corporation has raised Rs 1375 crore from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), a leading global alternative investment management firm with an AUM of ~US$124Bn. The transaction is structured using RBI's Guidelines and involves of wholesale real estate project loans with security over a near-complete residential project in

The transaction represents one of the largest investments in Indian by an institutional investor. DHFL intends to meaningfully reduce its through more such transactions in the future. acted as the financial advisor on the transaction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)